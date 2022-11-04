11 killed in bus-SUV collision in Madhya Pradesh

Eleven people were reported to be killed when a bus collided with an SUV in Madhya Pradesh's Betul, about 170 km from state capital of Bhopal. All those who died were travelling in the SUV. Among those killed were two children, news agency PTI reported.

A case has been filed and probe is on. "Six men, three women, a girl aged around five years, and a toddler died on the spot in the accident that took place around 2 am," police officer Shivraj Singh Thakur told the news agency. According to initial inputs received, the driver of the SUV rammed an empty bus after he reportedly dozed off. All the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Visuals showed massive damage to both the vehicles in the crash.

(With inputs from PTI)

