11 parliamentary panels appointed, BJP to head 5

india

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 00:55 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers Vinod Kumar Sonkar and Sunil Kumar Singh have been named as chairpersons of the parliamentary committees on ethics and privileges, a notification of the Lok Sabha secretariat said on Wednesday. Sonkar is a Lok Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi while Singh represents Jharkhand’s Chatra in Parliament.

The Committee of Ethics formulates a code of conduct for Parliament members and oversees their moral and ethical conduct. The panel also examines cases referred to it with reference to ethical and other misconduct of the members. The functions of the Privileges Committee are semi-judicial in nature and include the examination of breach of privileges of the House.

Bahujan Samaj Party or BSP’s Danish Ali, Preneet Kaur (Congress) and P R Natarajan (Communist Party of India) are among others nominated to the Ethics Committee.

BJP’s Meenakshi Lekhi, T R Balu (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam or DMK) and Achyutananda Samanta (Biju Janata Dal) are among other members of the 15-member Privileges Committee.

Nominations were also announced for 11 committees of which the BJP has retained the chairpersonship of five panels.

Congress’s member of Parliament from Ludhiana, Ravneet Singh has been named the chairperson of the Committee on Absence of Members from the Sittings. The panel considers applications from members for leave of absence from sittings. It also examines the cases of members, who are absent for a certain duration without information.

BJP’s Heena Gavit will be the chairperson for the Committee on Empowerment of Women. Jaya Bachchan of the Samajwadi Party, DMK’s K Kanimozhi, Ramya Haridas (Congress), Satabdi Roy (Trinamool Congress or TMC) and Misa Bharti (Rashtriya Janata Dal) are among other 30 members of the committee.

BJP’s Rajendra Agrawal has been nominated as the chairperson of the Committee on Government Assurances, which also will have Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)’s Supriya Sule, Congress’s Gaurav Gogoi, and TMC’s Sudip Bandyopadhyay. The 15-member committee examines the assurances, promises and undertakings ministers give on the floor of the House.

The Committee on Papers Laid on the Table will have the BSP’s Shyam Singh Yadav as the chairperson. This committee examines the papers laid on the table of the House by ministers to see if they comply with the constitutional, regulatory and legal aspects. It will also have TMC’s Chowdhury Mohan Jatua, BJP’s Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, NCP’s Amol Ramsing Kolhe among the 15 nominated members.

The Committee on Petitions will have BJP’s Virendra Kumar as the chairperson. The panel examines every petition referred to it. And if a petition complies with the rules, it directs its circulation. Apna Dal’s Anupriya Patel, P Raveendranath Kumar (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam), P K Kunhalikutty (Indian Union Muslim League) will be among other members of this panel.

The Committee on Subordinate Legislation will have YSR Congress Party’s Raghurama Krishnaraju Kanumuru as its chairperson. BJP’s Jyotirmay Singh Mahato, Telangana Rashtriya Samiti’s Nama Nageshwar Rao and Congress’s B Manickam Tagore will be among its other members.

Nageshwar Rao will head the Library Committee.

Members appointed to the Rules Committee include BSP’s Sangeeta Azad, Pradyut Bordoloi (Congress), Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel (BJP), Telugu Desam Party’s Jayadev Galla and BJP’s Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

The 15-member Committee on Salaries and Allowances of MPs will have BJP’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi among its members.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 23:43 IST