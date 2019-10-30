e-paper
11 people injured in Bihar acid attack over land dispute

Three of them were severely injured, and were referred to Purnia for treatment; those with minor injuries were admitted to Narpatganj primary health centre, according to police.

india Updated: Oct 30, 2019 03:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Araria
Police said there had been a dispute over a piece of land measuring 2 decimal [871.2 sq ft] between Ramasheesh Soni and his neighbour, Gultan Thakur, for the past few years, and the matter is in the court.
Police said there had been a dispute over a piece of land measuring 2 decimal [871.2 sq ft] between Ramasheesh Soni and his neighbour, Gultan Thakur, for the past few years, and the matter is in the court.(Sanjeev Verma/HT)
         

At least 11 members of a family, including six women, suffered burn injuries when acid was allegedly thrown at them by their neighbours over a land dispute at Ghurna village in Bihar’s Araria district on Monday afternoon, the police said.

Three of them were severely injured, and were referred to Purnia for treatment; those with minor injuries were admitted to Narpatganj primary health centre, according to police. Pawan Kumar Paswan, station house officer (SHO) of Narpatganj police station, said, “Three persons — Ramasheesh Soni, his wife Janki Devi, and his son Munna Soni — have been arrested in this connection, and further investigation is underway.” Police said there had been a dispute over a piece of land measuring 2 decimal [871.2 sq ft] between Ramasheesh Soni and his neighbour, Gultan Thakur, for the past few years, and the matter is in the court.

On Monday, Thakur and his family members were busy performing “shraddh” [ritual performed in honour of the dead] of his wife, Yashoda Devi, who died on October 17 when Ramasheesh Soni arrived and had an altercation with them. The situation turned ugly when someone from Soni’s family threw acid on the Thakurs.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 03:29 IST

