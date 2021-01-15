11 people killed in road accident near Karnataka's Dharwad

At least 11 people died in a road accident on National Highway-4 near Itigatti village in Dharwad district of Karnataka, when a tempo traveller, carrying members of a women's club, en route to Goa for a holiday, had a head-on collision with a tipper truck on Friday morning.

10 women, belonging to the club based in Davangere, died in the crash apart from the driver of the tipper truck. Five women passengers from the club are said to be seriously injured apart from minor injuries suffered by two others, who were travelling in the tipper truck.

The injured have been shifted to Hubli's KIMS hospital.

District superintendent of police Krishna Kant was supervising the rescue and relief operation at the site. A case has been registered at Dharwad Rural Police station and investigations into the cause of the accident has begun.