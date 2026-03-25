The Kerala government spent ₹11.21 lakh in producing the interview of chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan by actor Mohanlal which was telecast on all major channels last month, a response to an Right to Information (RTI) query said. ₹11.21 lakh spent on CM’s interview, says govt; Oppn criticises

The RTI response clarified that though government funds were sanctioned for the interview, no government systems were utilised for its production.

The query was posed by Rijo Vallamkulam, a resident of Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district.

The interview titled ‘Iruvar’ (two people) had made headlines on all major television platforms as it was the first time a popular actor was interviewing the chief minister.

Leader of the opposition V D Satheesan said Tuesday that the use of government funds for the CM’s political campaign was evidence of how taxpayer money was being misused politically by the LDF government.

“We did not criticise the interview of the CM by actor Mohanlal. But should such interviews, made clearly with political aims, be produced using taxpayer funds? The CM must return that money to the treasury,” said Satheesan.

“Thousands of crores have been spent by the LDF government in the last six months for its election campaign. The PRD hoardings established earlier have now transformed into CPI(M) hoardings,” he said.

The CM’s office has not responded to the allegations.