Home / India News / 113 nations accept India's Covid vaccination certificate, 22 have mutual nod: Jaishankar at RS
india news

113 nations accept India's Covid vaccination certificate, 22 have mutual nod: Jaishankar at RS

  • External affairs minister S Jaishankar said at the Rajya Sabha that the focal point of India's diplomacy in the recent months has been to identify the need to facilitate travel, especially of "workers, professionals, students, business people, tourists, and those with families abroad."
A Covid-19 vaccination certificate currently contains the age of the beneficiary, date of jab date, and name of vaccination centre, among other details.(AP)
A Covid-19 vaccination certificate currently contains the age of the beneficiary, date of jab date, and name of vaccination centre, among other details.(AP)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 10:09 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

As many as 113 nations have accepted India's Covid-19 vaccination certificate, with some of them having reached agreements for mutual recognition of certificates with the country, external affairs minister S Jaishankar informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Explaining the matter, the minister said that those not having a mutual agreement of vaccine certificate recognition with India have individual norms that apply to all travellers who have been jabbed.

Jaishankar pointed out that a “focal point” of India's diplomacy in recent months has been to recognise the requirement to facilitate travel, especially of “workers, professionals, students, business people, tourists, and those with families abroad,” according to news agency PTI.

Also Read | Only ‘isolated’ cases of incorrect Covid-19 vaccine data entry: Govt

The number of 113 countries accepting India's Covid-19 vaccination certificate was recorded as of December 13, the minister added.

Names of some countries that accept India's vaccination certificate:

  1. The United States of America (USA)
  2. United Arab Emirates (UAE)
  3. Russia
  4. Sri Lanka
  5. Nepal

Jaishankar said at the moment, there is no “multilateral agreement” on connecting international travel with vaccination status. “Wherever nations have not instituted a protocol that facilitates travel by vaccinated Indians, the government has decided to reach bilateral understandings to that end,” he told the Rajya Sabha.

Also Read | Shouldn't dismiss Omicron as 'mild', warns WHO official as variant spreads rapidly

He further stated that till December 13, India has entered into agreements for mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccine certificates with a total of 22 countries.

Here are the names of all 22 nations as per external affairs ministry:

  1. Australia
  2. Estonia
  3. Iran
  4. Georgia
  5. Lebanon
  6. Nepal
  7. Mongolia
  8. Belarus
  9. Serbia
  10. Switzerland
  11. Turkey
  12. Ukraine
  13. Palestine
  14. Mauritius
  15. Kazakhstan
  16. Kyrgyzstan
  17. Nicaragua
  18. Philippines
  19. San Marino
  20. Singapore
  21. Hungary
  22. Bangladesh
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jaishankar covid-19 outbreak parliament coronavirus vaccine + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 16, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out