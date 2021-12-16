113 nations accept India's Covid vaccination certificate, 22 have mutual nod: Jaishankar at RS

As many as 113 nations have accepted India's Covid-19 vaccination certificate, with some of them having reached agreements for mutual recognition of certificates with the country, external affairs minister S Jaishankar informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Explaining the matter, the minister said that those not having a mutual agreement of vaccine certificate recognition with India have individual norms that apply to all travellers who have been jabbed.

Jaishankar pointed out that a “focal point” of India's diplomacy in recent months has been to recognise the requirement to facilitate travel, especially of “workers, professionals, students, business people, tourists, and those with families abroad,” according to news agency PTI.

The number of 113 countries accepting India's Covid-19 vaccination certificate was recorded as of December 13, the minister added.

Names of some countries that accept India's vaccination certificate:

The United States of America (USA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Russia Sri Lanka Nepal

Jaishankar said at the moment, there is no “multilateral agreement” on connecting international travel with vaccination status. “Wherever nations have not instituted a protocol that facilitates travel by vaccinated Indians, the government has decided to reach bilateral understandings to that end,” he told the Rajya Sabha.

He further stated that till December 13, India has entered into agreements for mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccine certificates with a total of 22 countries.

Here are the names of all 22 nations as per external affairs ministry:

Australia Estonia Iran Georgia Lebanon Nepal Mongolia Belarus Serbia Switzerland Turkey Ukraine Palestine Mauritius Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Nicaragua Philippines San Marino Singapore Hungary Bangladesh