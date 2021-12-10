Only ‘occasional, isolated’ cases of incorrect Covid-19 vaccine data entry: Govt

The ministry of health and family welfare told Parliament on Friday that there have only been isolated instances across the country of Covid-19 vaccine certificates being issued in the name of deceased people, and measures were in place to resolve cases of incorrect entries.

The “occasional, isolated” cases were “due to inadvertent data entry errors by the vaccinator in updating second dose vaccination data of the beneficiaries,” said minister of state for health and family welfare, Bharati Pawar, in a written reply to Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawmaker Abhishek Banerjee’s query.

“The MoHFW has advised states and union territories on multiple occasions to ensure correctness of data entry,” the minister said.

Pawar said that people who are lined up for a second dose of anti-Covid jab are traced using the CoWIN app and measures are in place to verify the identity of each and every beneficiary.

The ministry also pointed out that a four-digit secret coding system is in place to ensure that the right persons are vaccinated and there is no misuse of shots.