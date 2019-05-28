12 dead as vehicles collide in Jodhpur

Twelve people, including two children, died when two vehicles collided head-on in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred near Agolai village in Balesar area, 73 km west of Jodhpur city, on Monday night. The collision was so intense that the heads of two passengers were severed and some of them got badly stuck in the mangled vehicles, an officer said.

Ten people died on the spot, while two succumbed to injuries in a hospital. The deceased include two children and six women. Six others are admitted to a hospital and undergoing treatment, Balesar policie station incharge Devendra Singh said.

The people in one of the vehicles were going to attend a marriage function, the officer added.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the incident.

“Deeply anguished by the loss of lives in a severe road accident near Agolai village on Balesar-#Jodhpur road,” Gehlopt tweeted.

“My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost dear ones, may God give them strength to bear this loss. May the injured recover soon,” he added.

