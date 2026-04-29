12 dead, several injured after a pickup truck collides with SUV in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar

At least 12 people, including two children, were killed and 23 others injured after a pickup truck carrying labourers overturned after colliding with an SUV on the Indore–Ahmedabad National Highway in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday night, police said. The accident occurred around 8:30 pm near a petrol pump in Chikaliya Phata. (Representational Image)

The accident occurred around 8:30 pm near a petrol pump in Chikaliya Phata. Preliminary reports suggest 35 labourers were in the pickup truck, returning from work in an onion field.

“The pickup truck was at high speed and the driver lost control. The vehicle overturned three or four times, veered to the opposite side of the road, and collided with a Scorpio,” Dhar Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi said.

Twelve people died on the spot, while 10 critically injured victims were referred to MY Hospital in Indore. Eleven others are being treated at the district hospital in Dhar.

Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Hasani said that hospitals have been placed on alert, with instructions to ensure the best possible treatment for those brought in from Dhar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragedy. “Deeply pained to hear about the loss of lives in an accident in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. I extend my heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this mishap. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he posted on X.