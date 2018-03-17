12 killed, 46 injured in Sitamarhi bus accident

A bus carrying over 60 passengers fell off a bridge in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district, about 130 kilometres north of state capital Patna, killing at least 12 persons on the spot on Saturday evening. As many as 46 passengers were also injured in the incident.

The accident took place at around 6 pm on the National Highway 77 near Bhanaspatti village under Runnisaidpur area of the district. Police said the bus was going to Aurai via Runnisaidpur from Muzaffarpur.

Of the injured, 34 were admitted to the primary health centre (PHC) at Runnisaidpur while 12 were rushed to the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur.

Sitamarhi district magistrate (DM) Rajiv Raushan confirmed the death of 12 passengers. Rescue operations were going on in full swing till late evening. Top officials of the state administration were monitoring the same. District officials have been asked to ensure proper medicare to all the injured.

Locals also rushed to the spot and helped the administration to carry out the rescue operations. The bodies were extricated through a crane.

According to Sitamarhi superintendent of police (SP) Hariprasath S, the driver of the ill fated bus lost control over the vehicle and it fell into a 30-ft deep ditch after breaking the railing of the bridge.

The SP said all the injured and deceased belonged to Aurai and Katra villages in Muzaffarpur district. The bus, Chandan Rath, belonged to a private operator.

According to some of the injured, who used to commute by the bus daily, the driver appeared to be a rookie who was at the wheels of this bus perhaps for the first time on Saturday.

Some of the injured passengers gave a statement to the police that the bus met with the accident when it was trying to overtake a vehicle on the bridge.

Incidentally, from September 10, 2016 to March 11, 2018, a total of 84 persons have been killed in major road accidents in north Bihar.

Ex gratia announced

Chief minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the incident and directed the district administration to provide ex gratia to the families of the deceased.

The Sitamarhi DM susequently announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of the kin of each deceased and free treatment for all those injured in the accident.

Leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav also condoled the deaths.