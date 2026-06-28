3 neighbours arrested for alleged sexual abuse of minor in Hooghly in West Bengal

A minor girl was allegedly lured away and sexually abused by three neighbours in the Sheikh Para area of Dankuni, Hooghly, prompting the victim's mother to lodge a complaint with local authorities. Acting on the allegations, the Dankuni Police arrested three individuals, though the family has reported difficulties in obtaining copies of the FIR and medical examination records from the hospital visit on June 24. "Police have taken swift action in this case after receiving a complaint. A case was registered under the 6 POCSO Act, and subsequently all 3 accused persons were arrested," Police Commissionerate stated. (Representational Photo/PTI)

Regarding the investigation, Commissioner Sunil Kumar Yadav noted that Chandannagar Police Commissionerate have initiated legal proceedings under the POCSO Act. All three suspects involved in the incident today have been arrested by local authorities.

"Police have taken swift action in this case after receiving a complaint. A case was registered under the 6 POCSO Act, and subsequently all 3 accused persons were arrested," Police Commissionerate stated.

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According to the West Bengal Police, "three neighbours lured her daughter away and committed the sexual abuse; the case falls under the jurisdiction of the Dankuni Police Station. The accused include Md Azhar, Sekh Raju, a total of 3 arrested by the police. Incident occurred on the night of June 23, 2026. Afterwards, a police complaint has been lodged."The victim's mother has alleged that she has not yet received a copy of the FIR or the medical report, even though the medical examination was conducted at Walls Hospital in Serampore on June 24, 2026.

The victim's family filed a complaint shortly after the incident, which reportedly took place on the night of June 23, 2026.

Earlier this month, in a separate incident, a 32-year-old migrant worker from West Bengal was arrested in Aadhanur village near Manimangalam in Kanchipuram district for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl, Kanchipuram Police said.

The accused allegedly lured the victim to a secluded spot near his thatched hut and sexually assaulted her, police said.

Following the incident, residents detained the accused and assaulted him before handing him over to the Manimangalam Police.