12 more cheetahs released into Kuno National Park in MP

Twelve cheetahs- including seven males and five females from South Africa- arrived in India on Saturday, months after eight cheetahs were ferried from Namibia.

The cheetahs were released in quarantine enclosures in Kuno National Park (KNP) in Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and union forest minister Bhupendra Singh Yadav in the quarantine bomas.

With the addition of 12 more cheetahs, the total number of cheetahs in Kuno has gone up to 20.

A special aircraft carrying cheetahs from South Africa reached Gwalior air base on Saturday morning. From there, the cheetahs were flown to KNP on Saturday afternoon in four army chinook helicopters.

Principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife) JS Chauhan said, “Ten quarantine enclosures have been prepared to keep 12 cheetahs. Of these, eight are new enclosures and two are old. Apart from this, two isolation wards have also been prepared. Shades have been made in all the quarantine bomas due to increase in temperature.”

With the addition of these 12 members, the count of cheetahs at the KNP has gone up to 20, said CM Chouhan as he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Today, the number of cheetahs is going to increase in Kuno National Park. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the bottom of my heart, this is his vision. 12 cheetahs will be released in Kuno and their number will increase to 20. The cheetahs are completely healthy,” CM Chouhan said.

According to forest officials, 10 quarantine enclosures have been created at the reserve for the big cats. Last year in September, eight cheetahs from Namibia were flown into India.

