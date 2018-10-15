12 new Zika cases reported in Jaipur, count rises to 72

Twelve new cases of Zika virus disease have been reported in Jaipur on Monday, taking the total number of cases reported in the past 25 days to 72. According to the health department, the infected areas are Shastri Nagar, Station Road area around Rajput Hostel and Vidyadhar Nagar.

Health department additional chief secretary Veenu Gupta said out of 72 cases, 60 patients have recovered, while 12 are under observation. She said alert has been issued to other parts of the city.

“More than 280 teams of health department are conducting door-to-door survey and so far 96,000 houses have been surveyed. More than 2.44 lakh containers were checked and larvae were found in more than 55,000 containers, which were treated,” she said.

Screening steps to destroy the larvae are being carried out. In door-to-door survey, patients with fever, especially pregnant women in the first trimester, are being identified and samples collected.

Gupta said people have to come forward and cooperate in controlling vector-borne diseases such as Zika, Dengue, Chikungunya and Malaria.

“We do not want to impose penalty for mosquito breeding, but are forced to as despite persuasion and creating awareness, people are still not taking it seriously and are storing water in the open,” Gupta said.

So far, 68 challans have been issued and Rs 44,000 has been collected in penalty.

She said there is no need to be scared of Zika virus infection, as it is not fatal. Special attention is given to pregnant women as there are chances of foetus being affected by during the first trimester.

These women are advised against travelling around the city as a preventive measure, Gupta said.

As the number of people infected with Zika virus rose to 72 in Rajasthan, the Union health ministry Monday asked states to check mosquito breeding and intensify vector control strategies to contain the spread of the disease.

Sanjeeva Kumar, additional secretary (health), ministry of health and family welfare held a meeting with various state representatives through video conferencing.

He asked them to implement the guidelines as prescribed under the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme for effective control of Zika.

“States have been asked to intensify vector control strategies which include anti-larvae activities and fogging, and also follow the guidelines as prescribed under the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme for effective control of Zika virus disease,” a health ministry official said.

States have also been asked to strengthen their surveillance systems.

Zika is caused by aedes aegypti mosquito which also transmits dengue and chikungunya and breeds in open stagnant water.

With PTI inputs

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 21:26 IST