close_game
close_game
News / India News / 12 vehicles gutted in fire in Palghar district; none hurt

12 vehicles gutted in fire in Palghar district; none hurt

PTI |
Dec 18, 2023 06:04 PM IST

12 vehicles gutted in fire in Palghar district; none hurt

The blaze erupted around 8 am at an open ground where seized vehicles were parked near Arnala Sagri police station, the fire official from Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation said.

HT Image
HT Image

The fire was brought under control in an hour, and no one was injured, he said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

At least 12 four-wheelers were charred, the official said, adding that the cause for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out