Tuesday, Jul 22, 2025
125-kg man with advanced bone damage undergoes hip replacement surgery in Delhi

PTI |
Published on: Jul 22, 2025 10:43 pm IST

The procedure was performed at Fortis Escorts Hospital, Okhla Road.

A 58-year-old man weighing 125 kilograms and battling severe right hip pain for over three years due to a condition known as Avascular Necrosis has successfully undergone a complex Total Hip Replacement (THR) surgery.

The patient had previously undergone core decompression surgery at a different city hospital in 2022.(Unsplash)
The surgery, which lasted around 50 minutes, involved treating a patient with high body weight. The procedure was performed at Fortis Escorts Hospital, Okhla Road, by a team led by Dr Kaushal Kant Mishra, director of Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement, according to a statement issued by the hospital.

Diagnosed with Avascular Necrosis — a condition where bone tissue dies due to reduced blood supply — the patient had previously undergone core decompression surgery at a different city hospital in 2022.

However, the relief was temporary. He continued to suffer from intense pain, limited mobility and growing dependence on painkillers, the statement said.

"When he came to us, the pain had significantly impacted his mobility and quality of life. Diagnostic tests revealed an advanced stage of the disease. A total hip arthroplasty was deemed necessary," said Dr Mishra.

The statement said the patient was allowed to bear full weight from the day after surgery and began walking soon after. His recovery showed promising signs, with his weight decreasing to 123.3 kg in the first week and further to 119.2 kg by the third week post-surgery, it added.

Overweight patients — particularly those weighing over 100 kg — often hesitate to consider joint replacement. Even surgeons approach such cases with caution due to increased risks of infection, dislocation and surgical complications, Dr Mishra added.

Facility director Dr Vikram Aggarwal said the case was especially challenging due to the patient's weight.

They said that the patient was discharged in stable condition just four days after the procedure.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
