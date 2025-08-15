127, including Operation Sindoor heroes, get gallantry awards. Full list
Soldiers who played a role in the planning and execution of Operation Sindoor were among the 127 Gallantry Award receipients this Independence Day.
India on Thursday honoured the valour of soldiers who took part in Operation Sindoor, a mission that struck terror and military targets deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir three months ago. President Droupadi Murmu approved a slew of wartime honours, including 127 gallantry medals, for these heroes on the eve of the 79th Independence Day.
The awards list, announced by the defence ministry, includes 127 gallantry medals and 40 distinguished service decorations: four Kirti Chakras, 15 Vir Chakras, 16 Shaurya Chakras, two Bars to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 58 Sena Medals (Gallantry), six Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry), 26 Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry), seven Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medals, nine Uttam Yudh Seva Medals, and 24 Yudh Seva Medals.
Here's the full list of awardees:
Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal – Strategic leadership (7 top officers)
Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma – Northern Army Commander
Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai – Director General Military Operations
Vice Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh – Former FOC-in-C Western Naval Command
Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari – Vice Chief of Air Staff
Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor – AOC-in-C South Western Air Command
Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra – AOC-in-C Western Air Command
Air Marshal A. K. Bharti – Director General Air (Ops)
Vir Chakra (Third-highest wartime gallantry award)
Indian Air Force (9 officers)
Group Captain Ranjeet Singh Sidhu
Group Captain Manish Arora
Group Captain Animesh Patni
Group Captain Kunal Kalra
Wing Commander Joy Chandra
Squadron Leader Sarthak Kumar
Squadron Leader Siddhant Singh
Squadron Leader Rizwan Malik
Flight Lieutenant Aarshveer Singh Thakur
Indian Army (4 personnel)
Colonel Koshank Lamba (302 Medium Regiment)
Lieutenant Colonel Sushil Bisht (1988 Medium Battery)
Naib Subedar Satish Kumar (4 Dogra)
Rifleman Sunil Kumar (4 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry)
Ministry of Home Affairs (BSF)
Sub-Inspector Mohd Imteyaj
Constable Deepak Chingakham
Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) – Indian Air Force
Group Captain Ankur Hakim
Group Captain Manav Bhatia
Group Captain Yasir Faruqi
Group Captain Varun Bhoj
Group Captain Anuraj Singh Minhas
Group Captain Omar Browne, VM
Group Captain Deepak Chauhan
Group Captain Kunal Vishwas Shimpi
Wing Commander Rupak Roy
Wing Commander Devendra Babasaheb Autade
Wing Commander Mayank Paliwal
Wing Commander Deepak Dogra
Wing Commander Ravinder Kumar
Wing Commander Adarsh Gupta
Wing Commander Abhay Singh Bhadoria
BSF Gallantry Medal (GM) – 16 personnel
Sub-Inspector Vyas Dev
Constable Suddi Rabha
Assistant Commandant Abhishek Srivastav
Head Constable Brij Mohan Singh
Constable Bhpendra Bajpai
Constable Rajan Kumar
Constable Basavaraja Shivappa Sunkada
Constable Depeswar Barman
Assistant Commandant Alok Negi
Constable Kandarpa Chowdhury
Constable Waghmare Bhawan Deora
Deputy Commandant Ravindra Rathore
Inspector Devi Lal
Head Constable Sahib Singh
Constable Kanwaraj Singh