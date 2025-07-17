12-hour Odisha bandh today over student’s suicide: What’s open and what’s closed?

Several opposition parties have jointly called for a 12-hour Odisha bandh on Thursday, July 17, days after the death of a college student after self-immolation over alleged inaction after alleged sexual harassment by a professor. Trucks and other vehicles being stranded on the Kolkata-Chennai National Highway, as BJD observes 'Balasore Bandh'.(ANI Video Grab)

The bandh was called by eight Opposition parties in Odisha, demanding justice for the student.

The bandh was also in place on Wednesday in some places, including Balasore, but it was shorter in duration. It will remain in place until 6pm Thursday.

Markets, and commercial establishments, schools and colleges will remain closed and roads are expected to be deserted during the bandh as vehicular movement has been suspended, Odisha TV reported.

However, essential healthcare services like pharmacies, ambulance services, etc. will operate as usual.

While there is no official announcement that government offices and banks will be closed, reduced staffing is likely. Similarly, trains may face delays due to the bandh as demonstrations and strikes are expected throughout the day.

Balasore was most affected by the bandh on Wednesday as Biju Janata Dal (BJD) workers held a demonstration in the city, blocking roads and burning tyres. According to news agency PTI, they also held demonstrations in Jaleswar, Basta, Soro, Baliapal and Bhograi since the bandh was imposed early in the morning.

Traffic passing through Balasore was also regulated, police said.

The bandh was called on July 15, after the death of a 20-year-old student of Fakir Mohan Autonomous College, days after she set herself on fire.

She had claimed that no action was taken on the alleged sexual harassment by a professor in her college.

"People are very angry over the denial of justice to the student who ultimately set herself on fire and died," said BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra.

He also vowed that his party would continue to agitate across Odisha "till the BJP government announces a judicial probe into the incident".

Earlier, Congress and BJD workers held protests in Bhubaneswar outside AIIMS, where the student was being treated since Saturday, July 12.

The parties have alleged a cover-up by the BJP-led Odisha government, and have sought the sacking of Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj.