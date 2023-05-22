Home / India News / Delhi-Vancouver Air India flight cancelled after 12- hour delay

Delhi-Vancouver Air India flight cancelled after 12- hour delay

ByNeha LM Tripathi
May 22, 2023 03:36 PM IST

Air India officials said that the passengers were accommodated in hotels and will be flown to Delhi on two flights on Monday and Tuesday

A Delhi-bound Air India flight scheduled to take off from Vancouver on Sunday was delayed for 12 hours before it was cancelled due to technical reasons, an airline official said.

Air India operates ultra-long-haul flights of over 16 hours from the US and Canada. (ANI)
Air India operates ultra-long-haul flights of over 16 hours from the US and Canada. (ANI)

A passenger complained about a lack of proper arrangements and updates from the airline. “There was an endless wait with no support and updates from the airline.” A second passenger said the flight was due to take off at 10.15am (local time). “It was delayed until 11.30pm...and then the cancellation was announced. The flight was full of senior citizens and kids.”

Air India officials said that the passengers were accommodated in hotels and will be flown to Delhi on two flights on Monday and Tuesday.

Air India operates ultra-long-haul flights of over 16 hours from the US and Canada. The airline has been facing a manpower shortage leading to delays and cancellations since February. It has also cancelled flights to the US due to the same reason.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Neha LM Tripathi

    I am a principal correspondent with the national political bureau of the Hindustan Times. I track the aviation and railways ministry. I also write on travel trends. I cover the beats at the national level for the newspaper. Before being in Delhi, I have worked as a journalist in Mumbai as well. My hobbies include trekking and travelling.

Topics
flight delay vancouver
flight delay vancouver
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out