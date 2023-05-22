Delhi-Vancouver Air India flight cancelled after 12- hour delay

A Delhi-bound Air India flight scheduled to take off from Vancouver on Sunday was delayed for 12 hours before it was cancelled due to technical reasons, an airline official said. Air India operates ultra-long-haul flights of over 16 hours from the US and Canada. (ANI)

A passenger complained about a lack of proper arrangements and updates from the airline. “There was an endless wait with no support and updates from the airline.” A second passenger said the flight was due to take off at 10.15am (local time). “It was delayed until 11.30pm...and then the cancellation was announced. The flight was full of senior citizens and kids.”

Air India officials said that the passengers were accommodated in hotels and will be flown to Delhi on two flights on Monday and Tuesday.

Air India operates ultra-long-haul flights of over 16 hours from the US and Canada. The airline has been facing a manpower shortage leading to delays and cancellations since February. It has also cancelled flights to the US due to the same reason.

