close_game
close_game
News / India News / 12-year-old girl pilgrim dies at Sabarimala

12-year-old girl pilgrim dies at Sabarimala

PTI |
Dec 09, 2023 10:45 PM IST

12-year-old girl pilgrim dies at Sabarimala

Padmasree (12) from Tamil Nadu fell unconscious at Appachimedu, a place along the trekking path to the hilltop shrine, Sabarimala, police said.

HT Image
HT Image

"She was accompanied by her family members who said she was having multiple ailments including breathlessness among others. She lost her life at the cardiology centre at Appachimedu," police said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

She died between 4 PM and 5 PM, police added.

The body has been shifted to the government hospital at Pamba.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out