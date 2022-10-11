Home / India News / 13 die as heavy rain lashes northern India

13 die as heavy rain lashes northern India

india news
Updated on Oct 11, 2022 05:03 AM IST

In Uttar Pradesh, where 12 people have died, schools were shut down in Lucknow, Aligarh, Meerut, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Ghaziabad, among others.

Residents look at vehicles buried under the debris after collapse of a building owing to rains at Colonelganj in Kanpur, Monday, October 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Residents look at vehicles buried under the debris after collapse of a building owing to rains at Colonelganj in Kanpur, Monday, October 10, 2022. (PTI Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Dehradun/shimla/lucknow

At least 13 people have died in separate rain-related incidents across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, as incessant showers continued to batter the regions for the second consecutive day, officials familiar with the matter said on Monday. Several districts in UP ordered a closure of schools on the day due to heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the temperature in the entire northern region recorded a significant dip on Monday after fresh round of snowfall in the higher reaches of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. The India Metrological Department, in a statement, sounded a yellow alert in north-western Himalayas till October 14, predicting moderate to heavy rainfall in the region.

In Uttar Pradesh, where 12 people have died, schools were shut down in Lucknow, Aligarh, Meerut, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Ghaziabad, among others.

According to Uttar Pradesh’s relief commissioner’s office, more than 650 villages in 16 districts have been affected by the floods, impacting the lives of around 580,000 people.

In Uttarakhand, a 55-year-old man died in Almora district after debris from a rain-triggered landslide fell on his house. Heavy rain for the past 24 hours has blocked roads and raised water levels in several districts of the state, especially the Kumaon region, throwing life out of gear.

According to the IMD office in Dehradun, the state reported 30.4 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period between 8.30 am Saturday and 8.30 am Sunday with an excess of 1,798% from the average for the same period. Nainital district recorded the highest rainfall at 81.5 mm.

Himachal, too, recorded heavy rainfall in six of its 12 districts on Monday, though no casualty was reported.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rainfall imd
rainfall imd

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out