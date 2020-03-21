e-paper
13 Italian tourists recover, one still under treatment

india Updated: Mar 21, 2020 23:46 IST
Thirteen of the 14 Italian tourists who were undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the Medanta Hospital in the city, have recovered, according to the Gurugram health department. “Of the 14 Italian patients, 13 have been tested negative in their first round of tests,” said Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer. “One patient is currently undergoing treatment,” he said.

According to protocol, a patient who has tested positive for Covid-19 needs to undergo two confirmatory tests before they can be discharged.

The 14 Italian tourists were shifted from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) quarantine centre in Delhi to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on March 4, after they tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

An official, privy to the matter, said, “On Saturday morning, we received the first round of reports. A second test will be conducted on Sunday. As per the guideline, two confirmatory tests are to be conducted before a Covid-19 patient is discharged. In the next two to three days, we will receive the results of the second test. Thereafter, they will be discharged.”

Currently, 39 foreign nationals, including 14 Italian tourists in Gurugram, are undergoing treatment across the country. According to the union ministry of health and family welfare, as many as 11 foreign nationals are undergoing treatment in Telangana, 7 in Kerala, 3 in Maharashtra, 2 in Rajasthan, and one each in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

