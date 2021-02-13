News updates from HT: 13 mild earthquakes hits Delhi-NCR in 2020 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi-NCR experienced 13 mild earthquakes in 2020: Govt data

While the tremors felt late on Friday night was the first massive jolt in Delhi and NCR in 2021, government data shows the year 2020 was full of mild earthquakes for the National Capital Region. Read more

Vaccination day 29: Healthcare workers to get 2nd shot beginning from today

India's vaccination drive which began on January 16 enters 29th day on Saturday, thus beginning the phase where second shots of the vaccine will begin to be administered. Read more

No communal angle, business rivalry behind Mangolpuri murder: Police

Tension simmered in Delhi’s Mangolpuri on Friday after the murder of a 25-year-old man took a communal twist even as police said their investigations revealed that the crime was a result of personal enmity. Read more

PM Modi to dedicate Arjun tank to nation on Sunday, Army to get 118 latest tanks

In yet another boost for Make in India in defence Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the Main Battle Tank Arjun Mark1A to the nation on Sunday. Read more

Priyanka Chopra channels inner CEO in well-fitted blazer worth Rs.54k

If you are a boss babe in real life, you should even dress like one. Seems like Priyanka Chopra believes in the statement. Read more

India vs England: 'We back him completely,' Rahane dismisses criticism over Pujara's slow batting

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has been on top of his game for the past few years. Read more

How the Congress G-23 came together | Watch

In the latest episode of On The Record, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, spoke to Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury and Saubhadra Chatterji.