Priyanka Chopra channels inner CEO in well-fitted blazer worth ₹54k
- While promoting her recently released book, Unfinished, Priyanka Chopra dressed in a stunning blue wool well-fitted blazer and channelled her inner boss babe. We are here for it.
If you are a boss babe in real life, you should even dress like one. Seems like Priyanka Chopra believes in the statement. The actor who is correctly called the global star has taken both Hollywood and Bollywood by storm and it doesn't seem like she is going to rest anytime soon. The 38-year-old, who has won a lot of accolades for her acting skills, recently added another feather to her cap as she wrote her memoir, Unfinished. Priyanka's book recently hit the stands and the actor has been extremely busy promoting it.
Though most of her promotions have been online via video calls, the fashionista has still managed to give us some Work From Home looks that are worth bookmarking. Priyanka recently took to her Instagram and shared images of herself with her book. But the one thing that her fans could not get over was the gorgeous suit that the actor wore and channelled her inner CEO. While promoting her book, she wore a pearl white silk plunging neckline top which was teamed with a fabulous well-fitted blazer.
Priyanka's double-breasted blazer gave a 70s vibe and was handmade. The wool blazer was perfect for London winter and it also featured peak lapel, two front pockets and a chest pocket. She went with a minimal makeup look for the shoot and was seen with just mascara-laden lashes, lots of highlighter and a nude lip. The actor left her slightly wavy middle-parted hair down. She shared the images online with the caption, "And now it’s yours!! Thank you for the encouragement. (sic)."
Coming back to the blazer, if you also want to be a boss babe like Priyanka Chopra and add this handmade wool blazer to your collection, let us tell you, it is by the Los Angeles based brand RE/DONE and will cost you ₹54,443 (USD 750). However, on sale, you can get it for ₹10,888 (USD 150).
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Netflix film The White Tiger which also featured Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. She has even completed shooting for the Keanu Reeves starrer Matrix 4 and Text For You.
