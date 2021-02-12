Priyanka Chopra braves London winter in ₹1.9 lakh sweater and tracksuit
- Priyanka Chopra recently shared a video on her Instagram account which shows the actor wearing a stunning and, at the same time, comfy Work From Home attire. We are impressed.
A comfy and cosy cardigan is a winter wardrobe essential. We think so and so does Priyanka Chopra. The actor who has been extremely busy with the promotions of her recently released film and her memoir, Unfinished, has served us quite a few stunning Work From Home looks. Her professional on top and loungewear on bottom outfits have taken WFH attires up a notch and we are not complaining.
For one of her latest Instagram posts, in which the actor can be seen signing a few copies of her book, she wore a beautiful cardigan that grabbed the attention of her followers. The clip that we are talking about starts with a pan shot showing the actor surrounded by huge towers of her book. For the session, Priyanka wore a reversible wool cardigan. The beige and brown sweater had a deep V-neck with mother of pearls buttons and two front pockets.
She teamed it with a pastel pink coloured full-sleeved tracksuit. Priyanka added the fun factor to her look with her glam and accessories. The 38-year-old wore a pair of statement hoop earrings and teamed it with a delicate gold chain. She tied her hair in two top-knots and looked absolutely adorable while roaming around in her London home. The actor shared the aforementioned video with the caption, "Sleep, sign 800 copies of Unfinished, repeat Can’t believe it’ll be out for the world to read in 2 days!!! (sic)."
Coming back to the cardigan, Priyanka's snug sweater is from the shelves of the high-end brand Gucci and to add it to your winter wardrobe collection, you will have to shell out ₹1,89,242 (USD 2,600).
Check out some other WFH looks of Priyanka Chopra that we have bookmarked:
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra's book recently hit the stands. She was last seen on the screen in the 2020 Netflix release The White Tiger which also starred Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. She has even completed the shooting of Text For You and Matrix 4.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra braves London winter in ₹1.9 lakh sweater and tracksuit
- Priyanka Chopra recently shared a video on her Instagram account which shows the actor wearing a stunning and, at the same time, comfy Work From Home attire. We are impressed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nora Fatehi adds a touch of romance to Indian wear in pink suit, sheer dupatta
- For a recent event, Nora Fatehi stepped out wearing a beautiful pink ethnic attire with a twist. The fashionista left us speechless with the way she carried the number, that was made by designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Climate action in fashion: Big clothing brands back Bangladesh recycling scheme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manya Singh, Miss India Runner-up and daughter of auto driver, shares life story
- I've spent numerous nights without food and sleep, says Manya Omprakash Singh, the VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 Runner-up. Manya, who is the daughter of an autorickshaw driver shared her inspiring story.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine's Day 2021: Skincare tips to give you a glow up on special date night
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra Jonas wears ₹1.12 lakh D&G pyjamas for virtual promotions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunil Sethi conferred with honorary doctorate for design and fashion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
My real self: Cardi B shares bare-faced selfie to preach self acceptance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput’s sultry maroon bikini, sheer cape are beachwear goals this summer
- Is it summer already? Mira Rajput’s throwback picture from her Goa vacation will not let us believe otherwise as she flaunts a jaw-dropping bikini body by the pool side in a maroon swimsuit layered with a multicoloured cape and we can’t help but add it to our fashion stash now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telangana engineer, Manasa Varanasi, wins VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rihanna, LVMH suspend Fenty fashion brand's ready-to-wear operations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neena Gupta goes shopping in white shirt, shorts. Smriti Irani showers praises
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tara Sutaria or Mouni Roy: Who wore the sequinned Manish Malhotra saree better?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan twins with mother Amrita Singh, brother Ibrahim in denim crop top
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wear surgical and cloth mask together as Covid-19 variants spread, experts say
- Amid spread of coronavirus variants, experts suggest wearing a cloth mask that has multiple layers with a pocket that you can slip a good filter material into or double mask by wearing a surgical one with a tight-fitting cloth mask over it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox