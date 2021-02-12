Priyanka Chopra braves London winter in 1.9 lakh sweater and tracksuit

A comfy and cosy cardigan is a winter wardrobe essential. We think so and so does Priyanka Chopra. The actor who has been extremely busy with the promotions of her recently released film and her memoir, Unfinished, has served us quite a few stunning Work From Home looks. Her professional on top and loungewear on bottom outfits have taken WFH attires up a notch and we are not complaining.

For one of her latest Instagram posts, in which the actor can be seen signing a few copies of her book, she wore a beautiful cardigan that grabbed the attention of her followers. The clip that we are talking about starts with a pan shot showing the actor surrounded by huge towers of her book. For the session, Priyanka wore a reversible wool cardigan. The beige and brown sweater had a deep V-neck with mother of pearls buttons and two front pockets.

She teamed it with a pastel pink coloured full-sleeved tracksuit. Priyanka added the fun factor to her look with her glam and accessories. The 38-year-old wore a pair of statement hoop earrings and teamed it with a delicate gold chain. She tied her hair in two top-knots and looked absolutely adorable while roaming around in her London home. The actor shared the aforementioned video with the caption, "Sleep, sign 800 copies of Unfinished, repeat Can’t believe it’ll be out for the world to read in 2 days!!! (sic)."

Coming back to the cardigan, Priyanka's snug sweater is from the shelves of the high-end brand Gucci and to add it to your winter wardrobe collection, you will have to shell out ₹1,89,242 (USD 2,600).

Priyanka Chopras sweater is worth ₹1.9 lakh(Gucci.com)

Check out some other WFH looks of Priyanka Chopra that we have bookmarked:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra's book recently hit the stands. She was last seen on the screen in the 2020 Netflix release The White Tiger which also starred Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. She has even completed the shooting of Text For You and Matrix 4.

