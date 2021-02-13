IND USA
Residents carrying their children stand on a road after vacating their houses following an earthquake in Srinagar.(REUTERS)
india news

Delhi-NCR experienced 13 mild earthquakes in 2020: Govt data

Earth Sciences minister Dr Harshh Vardhan recently informed the Lok Sabha that the ministry is exploring possibilities to take up a pilot study on earthquake early-warning system in collaboration with the United States Geological Survey.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:07 AM IST

While the tremors felt late on Friday night was the first massive jolt in Delhi and NCR in 2021, government data shows the year 2020 was full of mild earthquakes for the National Capital Region. According to the ministry of earth sciences, a total of 964 earthquakes of magnitude 3 and above were recorded last year and 13 of them were in the Capital Region and its vicinity.

Earth Sciences minister Dr Harshh Vardhan recently informed the Lok Sabha that the ministry is exploring possibilities to take up a pilot study on earthquake early-warning system in collaboration with the United States Geological Survey.

Strong tremors in Delhi-NCR: What we know so far

Late on Friday night, an earthquake of 6.3 magnitude was felt across northwest India, including Delhi. The epicentre was in Tajikistan. Apart from Delhi, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan felt strong tremors on Friday night.

Between April and August in 2020, the National Capital Region recorded four minor earthquakes — the epicentres being in the region only. On April 12, the first tremor of 2020 was felt on the northeastern boundary of Delhi. The second earthquake took place on May 10.

The region faces seismic hazards as it lies close to a faultline and following the minor earthquakes in 2020, the National Centre for Seismology started a geophysical survey of the region.

Daily recoveries have long overtaken the number of daily infections, indicating the flattening of the curve. (Representative photo)
india news

From 1.48 lakh active cases to 1.35 lakh, India witnessed sharp decline

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:00 AM IST
The consistent rise in the recoveries from the states is improving the national positivity rate.
The overall air quality index (AQI) stands at 307, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).(HT file photo )
india news

Dense fog engulfs parts of Delhi, AQI remains in 'very poor' category

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:59 AM IST
Air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Saturday with a thick layer of dense fog engulfing parts of the city and affecting visibility.
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for Covid-19 infection at Lubrizol Staff CHS in Sector-16, Navi Mumbai. (Bachchan Kumar / HT Photo)
india news

LIVE: Mexico reports 10,388 new Covid-19 cases

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:02 AM IST
As per the ministry, active coronavirus cases reported on a daily basis since last few weeks show a consistent decline.
A police constable poses for a photograph after being administered a Covid-19 vaccine shot at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai.(PTI)
india news

Vaccination day 29: Healthcare workers to get 2nd shot beginning from today

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:42 AM IST
Covaxin's interim efficacy estimate will be generated by the end of February 2021, Bharat Biotech has said.
The Rohtas District Magistrate has sought a detailed report from the Executive Engineer of South Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited for further action into the farmer's death.(Representaional Photo)
india news

‘Depressed over power bill’, farmer in Bihar’s Rohtas district ends life

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:34 AM IST
  • The farmer who had taken a power connection in 2010, had outstanding dues of 23,000.
National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, one of the most protected individuals in India, has faced terror threats from Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence and its terrorist groups for more than three decades.(HT file photo)
india news

‘Recced his office’: Jaish terrorist reveals Pak’s plan to target NSA Ajit Doval

By Shishir Gupta, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:30 AM IST
Ajit Doval, who has been a target of terror groups operating from Pakistan since the 2016 Uri surgical strikes and the 2019 Balakot attack, is one of India’s most protected individuals.
People attend a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest against farm laws at Bhainswal in Shamli district in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. (REUTERS)
india news

Farm stir LIVE| Protesters won't return home till agreement is reached: Tikait

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:41 AM IST
Farmers have been camping at several border points in the national capital since November 26 last year. Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar told Parliament on Friday that the Centre had spent an amount of more than 7.95 crores in five months till January this year on a campaign to bust myth about the farm laws.
Gold bars are displayed at the Ginza Tanaka store in Tokyo. (REUTERS)
india news

Gold, silver prices see volatility throughout the week

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:59 AM IST
  • Gold prices slipped below 46,500 last week marking an eight-month low.
Delhi High Court.(Mint file)
india news

‘Not easy to force a tattoo’: Delhi HC grants bail to rape accused

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:52 AM IST
  • While the woman had alleged that the accused forcibly tattooed his name on the woman’s arm, the court said it is not an “easy job to make a tattoo”.
Advocate Narayan told the court that the earlier notifications issued by the Delhi government’s Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) brought to contain the spread of Covid-19 is no longer in force.(PTI)
india news

Order banning protest has been withdrawn, cops tell Delhi high court

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:35 AM IST
  • Justice Prathiba M Singh noted the submissions of advocate Gautam Narayan, representing the Delhi police, and asked them to decide within seven days on an application by a social activist seeking permission to conduct a protest at Jantar Mantar.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(PTI)
india news

BJP, Rahul Gandhi in war of words over claims of land being conceded

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 05:28 AM IST
  • Minister of state for home affairs G Kishan Reddy said the Congress MP should question his great-grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru who “gave India’s land to China”.
On January 16, over 202,000 people got the first doses.(AP)
india news

India begins roll-out of second shot today

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 05:48 AM IST
  • Government experts said recipients will not need to take their second doses exactly at the 28-day mark but a window of two weeks will be given – which means the doses will need to be taken 4-6 weeks after the first were administered.
The fire broke out around 1.45 pm at Sree Mariammal Fireworks, a licensed unit under the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) in Achankulam area.(ANI)
india news

16 killed in Tamil Nadu fireworks unit blaze

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:05 AM IST
  • Officials fear the toll could go up with several of those injured in a critical condition. They said some of the bodies were charred beyond recognition.
