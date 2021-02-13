Delhi-NCR experienced 13 mild earthquakes in 2020: Govt data
While the tremors felt late on Friday night was the first massive jolt in Delhi and NCR in 2021, government data shows the year 2020 was full of mild earthquakes for the National Capital Region. According to the ministry of earth sciences, a total of 964 earthquakes of magnitude 3 and above were recorded last year and 13 of them were in the Capital Region and its vicinity.
Earth Sciences minister Dr Harshh Vardhan recently informed the Lok Sabha that the ministry is exploring possibilities to take up a pilot study on earthquake early-warning system in collaboration with the United States Geological Survey.
Strong tremors in Delhi-NCR: What we know so far
Late on Friday night, an earthquake of 6.3 magnitude was felt across northwest India, including Delhi. The epicentre was in Tajikistan. Apart from Delhi, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan felt strong tremors on Friday night.
Between April and August in 2020, the National Capital Region recorded four minor earthquakes — the epicentres being in the region only. On April 12, the first tremor of 2020 was felt on the northeastern boundary of Delhi. The second earthquake took place on May 10.
The region faces seismic hazards as it lies close to a faultline and following the minor earthquakes in 2020, the National Centre for Seismology started a geophysical survey of the region.
