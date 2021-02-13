Strong tremors in Delhi-NCR: What we know so far
Thousands of people rushed out of their houses after a strong earthquake jolted several parts of northern India late on Friday night. Punjab’s Amritsar and Ludhiana, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, National Capital Region (NCR) and Rajasthan’s Jaipur were among the places which felt the strong tremors.
The tremors were also felt across Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana.
According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the epicentre of the earthquake was in Tajikistan, with a depth of 80km. According to the initial reports. no loss of life or property was reported so far.
Also read: Earthquake felt in Delhi-NCR, parts of north India
Tremors were also felt in Pakistan’s Islamabad and major cities of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab provinces and Pakistan occupied-Kashmir.
Here is what we know so far about the earthquake:
- The quake struck at the depth of 91.6km and its epicentre was located 35km west of Murghab town in Tajikistan. It occurred at 10:31pm (local time).
- The distance between Friday's earthquake epicentre in Afghanistan and Delhi is 1,115 kilometres.
- The epicentre was in the Hindu Kush Himalayan region where the Indo-Australian plate is colliding with the Eurasian plate. The area has been known as a seismically highly active area.
- Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted after the quake, saying he is praying for everyone's safety. "Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi. Praying for everyone's safety," Kejriwal posted on Twitter.
- Geo News reported that tremors were felt in Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Mardan, North Waziristan, Swat, Multan, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Lahore.
- Pakistan geologically overlaps the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates and is an earthquake-prone zone. The Chaman Fault poses the biggest threat of quakes to the country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC/ST intake drops in departments across IITs, shows govt data
- When it came to enrolment of scheduled tribe (ST) students at the doctoral level, 19 departments at IIT-Delhi and five at IIT-Bombay didn’t admit any in 2020, according to the same dataset.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC’s stand against Left, Congress raises questions in poll-bound Bengal
- The BJP alleged that with such a crackdown the ruling party is making space for the Left and Congress and helping them paw into the anti-establishment votes that helped the saffron camp rise in Bengal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Other friction points on table next: Centre
- This was the first official mention of Depsang, which lies south of Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) in a strategic area that the military calls Sub-Sector North, as a friction point after border tensions began last May.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India has received letter from Myanmar's military on coup, says MEA
- The developments in Myanmar figured in telephone conversations between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Biden on February 8 and external affairs minister S Jaishankar and his US counterpart Antony Blinken on February 9.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strong tremors in Delhi-NCR: What we know so far
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court grants Centre six weeks to decide on Rajoana's pardon
- The Centre told the Court on Friday that the mercy petition for pardoning Rajoana was still pending with the President of India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strong tremors shake north India, Pakistan, no major damage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aftershocks possible but may not impact India: NCS scientist after 6.3 quake
- Social media platforms were abuzz with people in Delhi-NCR sharing videos of fans, lights and other fixtures oscillating during the strong tremors felt.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Political parties trade barbs over 25-year-old’s killing in Mangolpuri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No communal angle, business rivalry behind Mangolpuri murder: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China’s actions along LAC led to distrust, confrontation: Army chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC seeks govt, Twitter replies on fake news plea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Negotiations between Centre, Naga groups concluded: Guv
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP HC grants bail to two men arrested with comic Munawar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC MP says feeling ‘suffocated’, quits RS
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox