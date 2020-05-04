13 more including 2 kids from BSF camp in Tripura test Covid-19 positive

india

Tripura recorded 13 fresh cases of Covid-19 positive including two kids on Monday from a BSF camp in Ambassa Dhalai district to take the state’s tally to 27, officials said.

On Monday, 10 BSF personnel tested positive and the wife and two children of a trooper tested positive.

Fourteen cases were reported from the 138th battalion of the BSF on Saturday and Sunday.

Earlier in April, two Covid-19 positive patients in the state had recovered.

Dhalai District which was earlier a green zone, was declared a red zone after 14 BSF troopers from the 138th battalion tested positive for Covid-19 over the weekend, Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said.

North district and Gomati district, marked as orange zone are likely to come under green zone as none of the recent test reports came positive.

As part of precautionary measures, Dhalai district magistrate marked Jawharnagar and 3 km radius around it along with BSF’s Gandacherra base camp and Kareena Border Out Post as containment zones.

“We have identified 241 BSF personnel who have come in contact with the BSF jawans who have tested positive. We have put them and 90 medical workers from Gandacherra sub-divisional and Dhalai district hospitals who treated the affected jawans under quarantine. We are working to identify people outside the BSF camps to ascertain whether anyone has been affected with the virus or not. But till now, no community transmission has occurred,” said Nath.

Tripura has one Covid-19 hospital and one Covid-19 health centre. The state government is planning to set up Covid care centres to tackle milder cases, said Nath.

Till now, samples of 5,394 people have been tested in the state.