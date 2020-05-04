e-paper
Home / India News / 13 more including 2 kids from BSF camp in Tripura test Covid-19 positive

13 more including 2 kids from BSF camp in Tripura test Covid-19 positive

All 27 Covid-19 cases in Tripura are now from the same BSF camp.

india Updated: May 04, 2020 23:19 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman | Edited by Sabir Hussain
Priyanka Deb Barman | Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Agartala
The Border Security Force (BSF) camp at Ambassa in Tripura has now been designated a red zone.
The Border Security Force (BSF) camp at Ambassa in Tripura has now been designated a red zone.(Representative Photo/PTI)
         

Tripura recorded 13 fresh cases of Covid-19 positive including two kids on Monday from a BSF camp in Ambassa Dhalai district to take the state’s tally to 27, officials said.

On Monday, 10 BSF personnel tested positive and the wife and two children of a trooper tested positive.

Fourteen cases were reported from the 138th battalion of the BSF on Saturday and Sunday.

Earlier in April, two Covid-19 positive patients in the state had recovered.

Dhalai District which was earlier a green zone, was declared a red zone after 14 BSF troopers from the 138th battalion tested positive for Covid-19 over the weekend, Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage.

North district and Gomati district, marked as orange zone are likely to come under green zone as none of the recent test reports came positive.

As part of precautionary measures, Dhalai district magistrate marked Jawharnagar and 3 km radius around it along with BSF’s Gandacherra base camp and Kareena Border Out Post as containment zones.

“We have identified 241 BSF personnel who have come in contact with the BSF jawans who have tested positive. We have put them and 90 medical workers from Gandacherra sub-divisional and Dhalai district hospitals who treated the affected jawans under quarantine. We are working to identify people outside the BSF camps to ascertain whether anyone has been affected with the virus or not. But till now, no community transmission has occurred,” said Nath.

Tripura has one Covid-19 hospital and one Covid-19 health centre. The state government is planning to set up Covid care centres to tackle milder cases, said Nath.

Till now, samples of 5,394 people have been tested in the state.

‘As world fights Covid-19, some spreading other viruses’: PM Modi at NAM
Covid-19 LIVE| Delhi govt to charge 70% tax on liquor from May 5
3 jawans, one civilian killed in attack on security personnel in J-K’s Handwara
Vijay Mallya knocks on UK SC door to block extradition
Here’s how much Apple’s new MacBook Pro will cost in India
Maharashtra govt accuses Arnab Goswami of interfering with probe, moves SC
Gautam Gambhir picks all-time India Test XI, chooses Anil Kumble as skipper
Watch: Cops lob teargas shells to control migrant workers’ protest in Surat
