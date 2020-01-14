13-year-old girl gangraped in Odisha, 3 men detained: Cops

india

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 06:58 IST

Three men have been detained for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl of Class 8 for close to 36 hours after abducting from her house in Ganjam district, police said.

“On January 10 night, the girl hailing from coastal Ganjam district had gone out to relieve herself when she was approached by a 19-year-old man who asked her to come with him. Though the girl knew the man, she refused to do go with him. He then called two of his friends [aged 24 and 38 years] and abducted the girl. They took her to an abandoned house.

“There they allegedly offered her a sedative-laced cold drink and took turns to sexually assault her,” said Berhampur Superintendent of Police Pinak Mishra, quoting the first information report [FIR] .

“The girl told us that she was held hostage for close to 36 hours in the Chikiti area of Ganjam district. The accused dumped her near her house on yesterday (January 12) in a critical condition,” Mishra said.

Last evening, the victim’s family rushed her to MKCG medical college-cum-hospital in Berhampur in a critical condition. A doctor who attended to her said that the girl is stable now. The victim’s statement has been recorded and she will be presented before a local magistrate soon, the SP said.

Sonapur Marine police lodged a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012 as well relevant sections of IPC acting on a complaint by her maternal uncle.

Police said the three men have been detained in this connection and will be arrested after police get the results of the medical examination of the victim.