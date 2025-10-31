1,364 police personnel awarded Kendriya Grih Mantri Dakshata Padak for special operations

New Delhi: The Union home ministry on Friday announced the names of at least 1,364 police personnel from different security forces and agencies who have been awarded the Kendriya Grih Mantri Dakshata Padak for conducting special operations. The Union home ministry on Friday announced the names of at least 1,364 police personnel from different security forces and agencies (ANI)

Most medals were bagged by those involved in anti-Maoist operations, operations against drugs, and counterterrorism actions. The Centre, which has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, has vowed to eliminate Left-Wing Extremism from the country by March 31, 2026, and to make India drug-free by 2047.

The medal is announced on October 31 every year, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Another 102 personnel from intelligence, forensic sciences, and police departments were given the medal for their work in investigation, intelligence, and forensic sciences.

The list shared by the home ministry showed that 222 personnel from the Chhattisgarh Police were awarded the medals — the highest among all state police forces — for their anti-Maoist operations. The medals were awarded to personnel ranging from constables to senior officers in the state force, who are currently engaged in various anti-Maoist operations to achieve the Centre and state government’s target of eliminating Maoist violence within the next five months. Among state police forces, Delhi Police received 30 medals, followed by Jammu & Kashmir Police, which received 19. Police personnel from Delhi and J&K were awarded for their counterterror operations. Fifteen medals were also awarded to Jharkhand Police for anti-Maoist operations.

Among all state police forces and agencies, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had the highest number of awardees. A total of 1,033 personnel from the force were awarded the medal. To be sure, CRPF is also the largest paramilitary force in India, with a strength of over 300,000 personnel. CRPF personnel received the medals for their counterterror operations in J&K and anti-Maoist operations across the country.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Gujarat Police too were awarded seven and 14 medals, respectively, for their anti-drug operations at sea, during which they conducted raids in Indian waters and intercepted drug consignments coming from Pakistan. The two agencies have busted mother ships bringing drugs from Iran and Pakistan through the marine route — a modus operandi that has become the preferred method for drug smugglers in recent years.