e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 01, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Aug 01, 2019

14 disqualified rebel Congress-JD(S) leaders move SC against disqualification

Disqualified JD (S) MLAs -- A H Vishwanath, K Gopalaiah, Narayana Gowda -- have filed a joint petition in the Supreme Court challenging the July 28 decision of disqualification by K R Ramesh Kumar, who resigned on Monday as Speaker of the House.

india Updated: Aug 01, 2019 20:06 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
New Delhi, India - May 08, 2019: A view of Supreme Court during the hearing of the Congress plea challenging Election Comission’s clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah, in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, May 08, 2019. (Photo by Biplov Bhuyan/ Hindustan Times)
New Delhi, India - May 08, 2019: A view of Supreme Court during the hearing of the Congress plea challenging Election Comission’s clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah, in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, May 08, 2019. (Photo by Biplov Bhuyan/ Hindustan Times)(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

Fourteen disqualified rebel Congress-JD(S) leaders moved the Supreme Court Thursday challenging their disqualification as MLAs from the Karnataka Assembly.

Earlier, two rebel Congress leaders -- Ramesh L Jharkhiholi and Mahesh Kumathalli -- and an independent leader R Shanker, who were disqualified on July 25, had moved the apex court on July 29.

Disqualified JD (S) MLAs -- A H Vishwanath, K Gopalaiah, Narayana Gowda -- have filed a joint petition challenging the July 28 decision of disqualification by K R Ramesh Kumar, who resigned on Monday as Speaker of the House.

The Congress MLAs who have approached the apex court are -- Prathap Gouda Patil, B C Patil, Shivaram Hebbar, S T Somashekar, Byrathi Basavaraj, Munirathna.

Others who were disqualified are -- Roshan Baig, Anand Singh, MTB Nagaraj, Dr Sudhakar and Shrimant Patil (all Congress).

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 19:46 IST

tags
more from india
top news
    trending topics
    England vs Australia Live ScoreUnnao RapeManjinder SirsaCCD Founder SiddharthaMS DhoniParliament Live Updates
    don't miss