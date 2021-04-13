IND USA
The Indian Coast Guard tweeted that two crew have been found so far while the search for the remaining 12 is in progress.(PTI file photo. Representative image)
14 fishermen missing after boat collides with ship near Karnataka coast

The boat was coming from the Beypore town in the Kozhikode district of Kerala. Ships and choppers of the coast guard have arrived at the accident site.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal
UPDATED ON APR 13, 2021 12:49 PM IST

Fourteen fishermen went missing in the early hours of Tuesday after their mechanised boat collided with a ship in Karnataka’s Mangaluru coast.

The boat was coming from the Beypore town in the Kozhikode district of Kerala. Ships and choppers of the coast guard have arrived at the accident site.


Reports also suggest that the ship which caused the accident sped away after the mishap. The Indian Coast Guard tweeted that two crew have been found so far while the search for the remaining 12 is in progress.

Further details are awaited.

