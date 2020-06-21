e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 21, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 14 ITBP personnel test positive for Covid-19, force now has 58 active cases

14 ITBP personnel test positive for Covid-19, force now has 58 active cases

Till date about 210 security personnel have recovered and been discharged from various medical facilities across the country.

india Updated: Jun 21, 2020 21:25 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Currently, there are a total of 58 active coronavirus cases in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police force.
Currently, there are a total of 58 active coronavirus cases in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police force.(ANI PHOTO.)
         

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has reported 14 new Covid-19 positive cases among its personnel in the last 24 hours, a statement from the force said on Sunday.

Currently, there are a total of 58 active coronavirus cases in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police force.

Till date about 210 security personnel have recovered and been discharged from various medical facilities across the country.

On Saturday, seven paramilitary personnel including four ITBP and three Central Reserve Police Force soldiers tested positive for Covid-19 in the state of Chhattisgarh. The security personnel are among 107 people who have tested positive for the infection in the state.

Both the CRPF and ITBP are deployed in Chhattisgarh for anti-Naxal operations.

“Four Indo Tibetan Border Police personnel, belonging to the 45th battalion of the force tested positive in Narayanpur,” a police official said.

ALSO READ | 45 ITBP men test positive for Covid-19, total cases in CAPFs now 298

The security personnel had been kept in a quarantine centre of the paramilitary force in Narayanpur town after they returned for duty earlier this month from their home states.

Earlier, seven ITBP personnel had tested positive for coronavirus in Narayanpur, Rajnandgaon and Kondagaon districts of Chhattisgarh.

tags
top news
AAP says medical services to be boosted as Delhi’s Covid-19 tally nears 60k
AAP says medical services to be boosted as Delhi’s Covid-19 tally nears 60k
‘How did 20 soldiers die if no one entered Indian territory?’: Congress asks PM Modi
‘How did 20 soldiers die if no one entered Indian territory?’: Congress asks PM Modi
India added one lakh Covid-19 cases in 8 days. All you need to know
India added one lakh Covid-19 cases in 8 days. All you need to know
‘Well orchestrated plan to stall Rath Yatra’: Puri Shankaracharya
‘Well orchestrated plan to stall Rath Yatra’: Puri Shankaracharya
After FabiFlu, Hetero’s Covifor gets DCGI nod to treat Covid-19 patients
After FabiFlu, Hetero’s Covifor gets DCGI nod to treat Covid-19 patients
Swami Ramdev tweets pic of baby elephant ‘doing’ yoga. It’s cute
Swami Ramdev tweets pic of baby elephant ‘doing’ yoga. It’s cute
Nepal’s FM radio stations broadcast propaganda to back claim on Lipulekh
Nepal’s FM radio stations broadcast propaganda to back claim on Lipulekh
Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers
Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In