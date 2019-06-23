Today in New Delhi, India
HT Logo

14 killed, many injured after tent collapses in Rajasthan’s Barmer: Report

Those injured have been admitted to a hospital.

india Updated: Jun 23, 2019 17:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Barmer,Rajasthan,Tent collapse
At least 14 people were killed and several others injured when a pandal (tent) in Rajasthan’s Barmar collapsed.(ANI Twitter)

At least 14 people were killed and several others injured when a pandal (tent) in Rajasthan’s Barmar collapsed, reported news agency ANI. Those injured have been admitted to a hospital.

Taking note of the incident, the PMO tweeted quoting PM Modi: “Collapse of a ‘Pandaal’ in Rajasthan’s Barmer is unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and I wish the injured a quick recovery: PM @narendramodi”.

More details are awaited.

