14 more cows die at cowshed in Rajasthan's Churu

14 more cows die at cowshed in Rajasthan’s Churu

On Saturday at least 80 cows died at the shelter in Bilyoobas village of Churu.

india Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 20:19 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Arpan Rai
Churu
         

As many as 14 more cows were found dead due to food poisoning in a shelter home in Rajasthan’s Churu, taking the total count of cow deaths to 94 on Sunday.

But on Saturday at least 80 cows died at the shelter in Bilyoobas village of Churu.

“The matter is being investigated to ascertain if the deaths were due to food poisoning, any disease or other reason,” Sardarshahar Tehsildar Kutendra Kanwar told ANI yesterday.

“The samples of the food were given to the cows have been sent to a lab for a test,” she added.

