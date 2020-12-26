e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 14 UK returnees to Karnataka test positive for Covid-19; samples sent for genetic sequencing

14 UK returnees to Karnataka test positive for Covid-19; samples sent for genetic sequencing

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar told reporters that a total of 2,500 people have come from the UK, of them 1,638 have been tested, 14 of them have tested positive, and All the 14 samples have been sent to NIMHANS for genetic sequencing.

india Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 21:39 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Bangalore
A total of 2,500 people have come to the state from the UK from November 25 till December 22 in two flights of Air India and British Airways
A total of 2,500 people have come to the state from the UK from November 25 till December 22 in two flights of Air India and British Airways(PTI)
         

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Saturday said 14 people who have come to the state from the UK so far have tested positive for Covid-19 and their samples have been sent for genetic sequencing to find whether it is a new strain of virus that has infected them.

“A total of 2,500 people have come (from the UK), of them 1,638 have been tested. According to information I received last night 14 of them have tested positive. All the 14 (samples) have been sent to NIMHANS for (genetic sequencing),” he said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, the Central government has notified ten designated labs in the country for genetic sequencing, out of them two are in Bengaluru- NIMHANS and National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS).

“The 14 samples are undergoing genetic sequencing. The second variant of virus in the UK is said to have undergone 17 mutations, the genetic sequencing will test in detail about mutations, which may require 48 hours, probably it (report) will come tomorrow,” he said.

A total of 2,500 people have come to the state from the UK from November 25 till December 22 in two flights of Air India and British Airways- that operate, and efforts were on to trace, monitor their health and subject them to tests.

The Minister however, said information regarding the genetic sequencing test reports as per the Prime Minister’s Office message will be sent to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) which is likely to share the information to the public in a day or two.

“...a total of 38,500 passengers have come to the country from the UK since November 22 and after gathering information about samples, positives and final report after genetic sequencing from all states, ICMR either tomorrow or the day after will share the information to the media,” he added.

tags
top news
‘Choose politics of conviction over convenience’: Venkaiah Naidu
‘Choose politics of conviction over convenience’: Venkaiah Naidu
More muscle to IAF with at least 3 more Rafales flying-in next month
More muscle to IAF with at least 3 more Rafales flying-in next month
Centre forms genomic surveillance consortium to check spread of new coronavirus variant
Centre forms genomic surveillance consortium to check spread of new coronavirus variant
Jind villagers provide food, shelter to Punjab farmers heading to Delhi
Jind villagers provide food, shelter to Punjab farmers heading to Delhi
Why US’ new Covid testing requirement for UK travellers may not be enough
Why US’ new Covid testing requirement for UK travellers may not be enough
Education minister to announce CBSE board exam dates on Dec 31
Education minister to announce CBSE board exam dates on Dec 31
Chinese ships illegally enter Japan’s territorial waters
Chinese ships illegally enter Japan’s territorial waters
Amid severe winter, ITBP soldiers on alert at LAC; using yaks in Arunachal
Amid severe winter, ITBP soldiers on alert at LAC; using yaks in Arunachal
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In