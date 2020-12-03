e-paper
Home / India News / 14-year-old Uttarakhand girl gang-raped by 3, left in forest

14-year-old Uttarakhand girl gang-raped by 3, left in forest

The girl was kidnapped by three men on Wednesday evening when she was alone at home while her parents were out for some work.

india Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 22:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Haldwani
Image for representation.
Image for representation. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
         

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by three men in a remote area of Uttarakhand’s Nainital on Wednesday night. The incident, however, came to light on Thursday when villagers saw her lying unconscious in the jungle, said revenue police under which the area falls.

The villagers informed her family members who then reached the spot and rushed her to hospital, said revenue police.

Revenue police sub-inspector, Praveen Hyanki, who is investigating the case, said, “The girl was kidnapped by three men on Wednesday evening when she was alone at home while her parents were out for some work.”

“They then took her to the jungle where they took turns to rape her. The three men then left her there before threatening to kill her if she told anyone about the heinous act,” said Hyanki.

He also informed that all the three accused were known to her as they live in the same area.

The girl who sustained serious injuries, fell unconscious in the jungle, only to be found by villagers the next morning.

“The villagers after identifying her immediately informed her parents. They then came to the spot and rushed her to a nearby hospital from where she was referred to a higher centre in Haldwani,” said Hyanki.

Later in the evening, the girl’s father lodged a complaint against the three men.

Sub-divisional magistrate, Koshyakutoli sub-division in Nainital, Prateek Jain confirmed receiving the complaint and said, “We have received the complaint and will soon register a case. The girl is at present undergoing treatment at the hospital.”

