141.9 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered till date: Govt

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India stood at 141.9 million on Monday, setting an all-new record, according to the data shared by the health ministry. On Sunday, the country’s massive vaccination drive completed 100 days since its launch on January 16.

Of the 14,19,11,223 vaccine doses administered through 20,44,954 sessions till 7am on Monday, 92,98,092 were first doses given to healthcare workers, 60,08,236 were second-time doses administered to HCWs, 1,19,87,192 doses were given to frontline workers who have received the first dose and 63,10,273 second dose.

As many as 4,98,72,209 citizens above the age of 60 have received the first dose of the vaccine and 79,23,295 have been inoculated with the second dose. The health ministry also said that 4,81,08,293 and 24,03,633 people aged between 45 and 60 years have been given the first and second doses of the vaccine.

The states of Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala account for 58.78% of the cumulative doses administered so far in the country, said the health ministry. Many of these states also account for a majority of the new Covid-19 cases recorded in the country on Monday.

On the 100th day of the vaccination drive marked on Sunday, 995,288 vaccine doses were given in total. Out of which, 685,944 people were inoculated in 11,984 sessions with their first dose and 309,344 beneficiaries were given the second dose.

India recorded 352,99 Covid-19 cases on Monday, marking the fifth consecutive day of the country reporting upwards of 300,000 cases a day. And, 2812 people also succumbed to the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.