New Delhi, As many as 1,44,503 public grievances cases were disposed off by various central ministries and departments in October while a total of 63,305 such cases were settled by all states and Union territories. 1.44 lakh public grievances cases disposed off by Centre in Oct; 63k by states, UTs

Department of Land Resources, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, and Ministry of AYUSH were amongst the top performers among the central ministries and departments in addressing the cases, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana were the best performers among the states and UTs.

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances has released the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System monthly reports for October 2025, which provide a detailed analysis of types and categories of public grievances and the nature of disposal.

According to the reports, a total of 1,44,503 public grievances cases were redressed by the central ministries and departments in October and there is a pendency of 66,279 cases.

The average grievance disposal time in the central ministries and departments for 2025 is 15 days.

Among the states and UTs, 64,736 cases were received out of which 63,305 cases were redressed with Uttar Pradesh at the top of the list with settlement of 23,020 such complaints, followed by Haryana with 4,342 cases.

The report provides a detailed analysis of types and categories of public grievances and the nature of disposal both by central ministries and States and UTs, according to an official statement.

As of October 31, 2025, the total pendency of cases on the CPGRAMS portal stands at 1,76,091 across all States and UTs. Moreover, 22 States and UTs have more than 1,000 pending cases each.

The report provides the data for new users registered on CPGRAMS through CPGRAMS portal during October, 2025.

A total of 52,876 new users has registered on CPGRAMS in October, 2025, through various channels, out of which, 8,442 registrations are from Uttar Pradesh.

The Feedback Call Centre collected a total of 65,197 feedbacks in October, 2025, where, 27,011 feedbacks were collected from States and UTs.

The report also provides the state-wise analysis on the grievances registered through Common Service Centres in October, 2025.

The CPGRAMS has been integrated with the Common Service Centre portal and is available at more than 5 lakh CSCs, associating with 2.5 lakh Village Level Entrepreneurs .

A total of 9,500 grievances has been registered through the Common Service Centres in the month of October, 2025.

The report also provides the total number of training programmes conducted and officers trained over the last four financial years under the Sevottam Scheme. Between FY 2022-23 and FY 2025-26, a total of 962 training courses were conducted, training 31,993 officers, the statement said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.