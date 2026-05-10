14,488 student deaths recorded in 2024; rising faster than overall rate: NCRB

The number of student suicides in India climbed to a record high of 14,488 in 2024, marking a 4.3% rise from 13,892 cases in 2023 even as country’s overall suicides declined marginally by 0.4% from 171,418 to 170,746 during the same period, according to the data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Wednesday.

National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) released a report on Wednesday. (X/NCRBHQ)

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While overall suicides in 2024 rose 11.6% over five years, from 153,052 in 2020 and increased 27.8% over the past decade from 133,623 in 2015, student suicides grew at an even sharper pace, rising 15.7% in five years from 12,526 in 2020 and 62.2% over 10 years from 8,934 in 2015.

115,850 students died by suicide in between 2015 and 2024.

The share of student suicides in India’s overall suicide cases also rose over the years.

According to the NCRB report, student suicides accounted for 8.5% of the 170,746 total suicides recorded in 2024, up from 8.1% of 171,418 cases in 2023. The proportion of students suicide stood at 8.2% of 153,052 suicides in 2020 and 6.7% of 1,33,623 cases in 2015.

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{{^usCountry}} Experts said the rise in student suicide cases reflects a growing student mental health crisis fuelled by academic pressure, untreated psychological distress and weak support systems, and called for stronger counselling systems, early intervention, awareness of government helplines and easier access to mental health support. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Experts said the rise in student suicide cases reflects a growing student mental health crisis fuelled by academic pressure, untreated psychological distress and weak support systems, and called for stronger counselling systems, early intervention, awareness of government helplines and easier access to mental health support. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dr Om Prakash, professor of psychiatry and deputy medical superintendent, Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), Delhi, said “We often see exam pressure, cut-throat competition, parental expectations, career worries and social media as major triggers for rise in students suicide. Though these triggers certainly matter but in my clinical experience, many students who attempt or die by suicide are battling untreated depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder or other deep emotional distress that was never picked up in time. We urgently need early identification, stigma-free counselling and stronger mental health support systems in educational institutions.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Om Prakash, professor of psychiatry and deputy medical superintendent, Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), Delhi, said “We often see exam pressure, cut-throat competition, parental expectations, career worries and social media as major triggers for rise in students suicide. Though these triggers certainly matter but in my clinical experience, many students who attempt or die by suicide are battling untreated depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder or other deep emotional distress that was never picked up in time. We urgently need early identification, stigma-free counselling and stronger mental health support systems in educational institutions.” {{/usCountry}}

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Ganesh Kohli, founder of Mumbai-based International Career and College Counseling (IC3) Movement, which works on issues related to students mental health, said to prevent student suicide cases educational institutions must integrate mental health awareness into mainstream education as essential student support systems. “Teachers and parents also need greater sensitisation to recognise early signs of distress and create environments where students feel safe seeking help without fear of judgment,” he said.

Of the 14,488 students who died by suicide in 2024, a total of 7,669 were male and 6,819 were female. The highest proportion of student suicides was reported in Maharashtra (13.2%), followed by Uttar Pradesh (10.9%), Madhya Pradesh (10%) and Tamil Nadu (8.9%).

The largest share of student suicides were those educated up to Class 10 or secondary level (25.6%), followed by Class 8 or middle level (17.7%), Class 12 or higher secondary (18.3%), Class 5 or primary level (14.4%), and illiterate individuals (10.1%). 5.6% of student suicides were among graduates or higher.

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Family problems remained the leading reported cause of suicides in 2024, accounting for 33.5% of all cases, followed by illness (17.9%), drug or alcohol addiction (7.6%). Unemployment (1.5%) and failure in examinations (1.2%) accounted for a smaller share.

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