14-year-old rape survivor found dead in washroom at Chhattisgarh's shelter home

PTI |
Mar 19, 2025 04:44 PM IST

The girl was shifted to the shelter home for counselling and for recording her statement further.

A 14-year-old rape survivor allegedly hanged herself at a government-aided shelter home in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday.

The girl was found dead in the washroom of the institution on Tuesday morning.(iStock)
The girl was found dead in the washroom of the institution on Tuesday morning.(iStock)

The girl was found dead in the washroom of the institution on Tuesday morning, said an official.

On March 15, the girl, a resident of a village under Asta police station limits, lodged a complaint at the Kotwali police station here claiming that a teenage boy living in the same village had raped her last year, he said.

Her mother is no more and her father is mentally unsound, she stated in the complaint. Police registered a First Information Report and took into custody the accused teenager who was sent to a juvenile home, the official said.

The girl was shifted to the shelter home here for counselling and for recording her statement further, he said.

A case of unnatural death was registered and further probe into the alleged suicide was underway, the police official said.

