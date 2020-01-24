15 days after abduction, Chhattisgarh businessman rescued by police

india

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 10:08 IST

The Chhattisgarh Police freed businessman Praveen Somani, who was kidnapped 15 days ago in Raipur from the captivity of gangsters late on Tuesday.

Somani was picked up by the Pappu Chaudhary and Chandan Sonar gang of Bihar on January 8 from Siltara in Raipur and five days later a ransom call was made. Two other accused Anil Chaudhary from Raipur and Munna Nahak of Odisha were also arrested by the police for giving shelter to the gang members.

The 46-year old businessman, Praveen Somani runs a steel manufacturing unit in Siltara Industrial Estate area in Raipur district. He was picked up by the gang members when he drove out of his factory.

His SUV was later found near Ramkunj Colony of Raipur which is in outskirts of the city.

“We retrieved the CCTV footages and found that two unidentified vehicles were used for the crime,” said Superintendent of Police (SP), Raipur Arif Sheikh, adding that following a lead the police tracked two cars in question in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh.

“Prima facie it appears that the accused had done a recce and planned the kidnapping about three months ago,” the SP said, adding the accused were from different states.

Police sources said that the abductors kept Somani in five different places in Ambedkar Nagar before he was rescued.

The gang leader Pappu Chaudhary is also connected to the kidnapping gang mastermind Chandan Sonar of Bihar.

“We picked up dozens of people from Bihar, Gujarat, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh associated with this gang and found that exact location of Somani in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar district from where he was freed.

The accused who managed to flee after leaving Somani because they found that the area was cordoned off,” the SP said.

He said more than 100 fake mobile numbers were used by the accused of the incident.