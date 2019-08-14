15 fishermen dead, two missing after Gujarat boats capsize

india

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 00:53 IST

At least 15 fishermen died and two went missing after their boats capsized in the sea off Dwarka and Porbandar coasts, said police on Tuesday. Their boats are believed to have capsized during the weekend and the bodies started washing ashore at different locations on Monday.

Dwarka police said six boats and 24 fishermen from Rupen port here had left for fishing last Friday, despite two-month ban. Fourteen fishermen managed to swim through and reached different shores near Dwarka.

“The eighth body was found at Dwarka’s Rupen port late on Monday night,” said PI Vasava, an inspector with Dwarka police station.

Meanwhile, Porbandar superintendent of police Prathvrajsinh Gohil said, “Bodies of seven fishermen have been found off the Porbandar coast and 88 have been rescued since Saturday.”

“The Coast Guard and the state marine police teams have been looking for the two missing fishermen,” he added.

The state meteorological department had issued warnings for fishermen asking them not to venture into the sea over the weekend in the wake of forecast of heavy rain.

