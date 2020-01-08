e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Home / India News / 15 foreign envoys to visit Jammu and Kashmir from Jan 9-10: Govt sources

15 foreign envoys to visit Jammu and Kashmir from Jan 9-10: Govt sources

Ambassadors from countries of the European Union (EU) will not be a part of this first group, and will visit Kashmir later.

india Updated: Jan 08, 2020 21:56 IST
Rezaul H Laskar
Rezaul H Laskar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Security personnel stand guard during restrictions in Srinagar.
Security personnel stand guard during restrictions in Srinagar.(PTI Photo)
         

Fifteen foreign envoys will visit Jammu and Kashmir, from January 9 to January 10, to see efforts being made by the government to normalise the situation, government sources said.

The visit is being organised after a few envoys requested to be allowed to visit Kashmir. Ambassadors from countries of the European Union (EU) will not be a part of this first group, and will visit Kashmir later.

Reports that EU ambassadors were not part of this group due to “certain restrictions in the programme” are “unfounded and mischievous,” said a source.

The group of envoys will be free to interact with people subject to security considerations, the sources said.

tags
top news
Iran standing down, Donald Trump says in his address to nation
Iran standing down, Donald Trump says in his address to nation
Bharat Bandh: Violence in Bengal, disruptions in Kerala, Punjab, banking hit all over
Bharat Bandh: Violence in Bengal, disruptions in Kerala, Punjab, banking hit all over
15 foreign envoys to visit Jammu and Kashmir from Jan 9-10: Govt sources
15 foreign envoys to visit Jammu and Kashmir from Jan 9-10: Govt sources
Tehran will welcome any Indian initiative to reduce tensions: Iranian envoy
Tehran will welcome any Indian initiative to reduce tensions: Iranian envoy
At the world’s biggest tech show ‘foldable’ design moves beyond phones
At the world’s biggest tech show ‘foldable’ design moves beyond phones
Dhoni, Dhawan big omissions as Laxman picks India squad for T20 WC
Dhoni, Dhawan big omissions as Laxman picks India squad for T20 WC
People are cancelling the same ticket for Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak
People are cancelling the same ticket for Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak
Juhi Chawla, Dalip Tahil question JNU violence’s authenticity, support CAA
Juhi Chawla, Dalip Tahil question JNU violence’s authenticity, support CAA
trending topics
Bharat Bandh Live UpdatesBharat BandhGaganyaanJNU AttackAishe GhoshKareena KapoorChhapaakSamsung Galaxy Fold 2Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news