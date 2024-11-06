15 held, 70 booked for caste violence in Bidar

Fifteen people were arrested and 70 unknown people, all reportedly from upper-caste communities, were booked in Bidar district on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting some people belonging to the Dalit community in Bhalki taluk, police said. Fifteen people were arrested and 70 unknown people, all reportedly from upper-caste communities, were booked in Bidar district on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting some people belonging to the Dalit community in Bhalki taluk (File photo)

Police said that the incident took place on November 2 when several people from the Dalit community, who had participated in the annual Hanuman procession, were allegedly attacked by upper-caste villagers in Chalakapura village.

Bidar superintendent of police Pradeep Gunti said: “During the Deepavali celebrations, a traditional procession takes place in Chalakapura village. On November 1, Dalit community members joined the procession and suggested a route that included two additional circles. This change was resisted by upper-caste residents.”

“On November 2, a group of villagers allegedly assaulted four Dalit youths over an argument about the procession route,” he said.

He further said that after the incident, the victims had filed a complaint at Katak Chincholi Police Station, which led to the registration of a first information report (FIR) under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The FIR was against a total of 73 people. Police have also invoked the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 115(2), pertaining to voluntarily causing hurt, and additional provisions under the Prevention of Atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act.

“On Tuesday, we arrested 15 people in connection with the assault and are actively working to apprehend the remaining suspects. The investigation is ongoing, and we are committed to ensuring justice for the victims in this case,” Gunti added.