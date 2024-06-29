15 killed as van rams into truck in Karnataka, police suspect driver dozed off

Fifteen people, including three members of a family, were killed and two were injured after a van they were travelling in collided with a truck in Haveri district of Karnataka early on Friday, police officials said. The van was ferrying 17 people when the accident occurred.

While police suspect that the driver of the van, which was travelling at high speed, dozed off at the wheel, a detailed probe is underway, the officials said. The truck driver has also been taken into custody, they added.

According to Haveri superintendent of police (SP) Anshu Kumar, the van was ferrying 17 people when it collided with the truck, which was parked on the side of National Highway 4, near Gundenahalli Cross in Byadagi Taluk, at around 3.30am.

“The vehicle was travelling at high speed and rammed into the rear of a parked truck. The victims were visiting pilgrimage sites in Maharashtra and Karnataka. The 23-year-old driver, Aadarsh, was among those killed in the accident,” Kumar said.

“A preliminary probe suggested that the Aadarsh was driving continuously for more than 13 hours and must have fallen asleep at the wheel. The vehicle was also running at high speed, leading to the accident,” he added.

While 13 people died on the spot, two succumbed to injuries at Haveri Government Hospital. Police said the bodies were stuck in the mangled remains of the van and the fire brigade and police personnel had a difficult time in extricating them.

A case was later registered against the truck driver, who was later taken into custody, for parking his vehicle on the highway against rules. “We have filed a case against him,” Kumar said.

According to the SP, 24-year-old Arpita, who was injured in the accident, said the driver had not slept for more than 24 hours. “This must have led to the accident,” he said.

Aadarsh’s cousin brother, Sumanth, said the former had purchased the van a fortnight ago. “His father Nagesh and mother Vishalaakshi, an Anganwadi worker, had recently bought the van after taking a bank loan. The family had embarked on a pilgrimage along with friends and relatives. All three members of the family died in the accident,” he said.

President Droupadi Murmu offered her condolences to the deceased’s families. “It is saddening to learn of the death of several pilgrims, including women and children, in a bus accident in Karnataka’s Haveri district. I offer my condolences to the families of the victims and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” her office posted on X.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased. “A compensation of ₹2 lakh each will be given by the government to the kin of those who died in the horrific accident in Haveri today. I pray that the souls of the deceased may rest in peace and my God bless their families with strength to bear the pain,” he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi, MP Basavaraj Bommai, and BJP state president MP Vijayendra also expressed their condolences to the bereaved families.