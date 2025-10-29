15-year-old gang-raped inside car in Faridabad, FIR filed against 4 unidentified youth

A 15-year-old girl in Haryana's Faridabad was allegedly kidnapped and gang raped by a four men in a car on Tuesday. The girl went to the market on October 26 at around 7 pm, and was later reported missing by her family after she did not return. Based on the complaint, the police have filed an FIR against the four unidentified youths under the relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Representational Image)

The class 8 student was held hostage from 7 pm on October 26 to 4 am on October 27. The accused then left her near her house and fled the spot in a vehicle, news agency PTI reported.

According to the complaint filed by the girl's sister, she went to the market in Sector 18 on October 26 around 7 pm, police officials said. When she did not return from the market, her family launched a search but were unable to find her.

As per the complaint, the sister said, “My sister arrived home around 4.30 am on October 27. She revealed that four youths had kidnapped her in a car the previous evening.” The youths took her to a secluded area, drugged her, and raped her,” the complainant told police.

Based on the complaint, the police have filed an FIR against the four unidentified youths under the relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) at the Faridabad old police station on Tuesday.

The station house officer (SHO), Vishnu Mittar, said that the victim is not “fit for statement yet.” He also informed that the investigation is ongoing, and the police are reviewing the CCTV cameras installed around the Sector 18 market. "The accused will be arrested soon", he said further.

Earlier in Faridabad, a 42-year-old man was held for the repeated rape of his 14-year-old daughter in their house. The girl, a class 7 student, lived alone with her father after her mother left him due to his liquor addiction, taking two of their six children with her.

The man’s wife had relocated to her sister’s home in Charkhi Dadri following persistent domestic strife over his liquor addiction.