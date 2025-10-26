Rape allegations, police pushback: What key documents reveal about Maharashtra doctor's final months

The suicide of a woman doctor in Satara, Maharashtra, has sent shockwaves across the country. While the 29-year-old had accused a police officer of rape, Hindustan Times has learnt that the case involves multiple layers, including a prolonged standoff between the young medical officer and the local police. Doctor alleged pressure from police and politicians to fudge medical records; police said she was uncooperative (HT Photo)

Documents reviewed by Hindustan Times show that the doctor, posted at Phaltan Sub-District Hospital, had filed multiple complaints naming several police officers, even as the police lodged counter-claims against her.

The woman doctor died by suicide on Thursday, at a hotel in Phaltan town. During investigation police found a suicide note written on palm of her hand.

In the note she levelled allegations of rape, claiming she had been assaulted more than once by a police officer and harassed by another man. She further alleged pressure from a member of parliament (MP) to falsify medical reports on multiple occasions, threats she said followed her refusals.

What the documents revealed In a four-page statement, cited in an earlier HT report, submitted to a committee investigating these complaints in August 2025, the doctor detailed instances of alleged harassment.

One detail, she warned, could have dire consequences: “if anything happens to me, the police will be responsible.”

The conflict between the doctor and police centered on repeated pressure to manipulate fitness certificates and post-mortem reports, allegedly to facilitate police custody of accused individuals.

In her first letter dated June 19, 2025, to the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Phaltan, she named officers—including police sub-inspector (PSI) Gopal Badane, whom she accused of rape—claiming she was repeatedly pressured to issue fitness certificates for accused persons.

When her complaint went unaddressed, she filed an RTI application on August 13 seeking details of action taken on her June complaint.

Meanwhile, in July, officers from Phaltan police station lodged a written complaint with the Satara Civil Surgeon, accusing the doctor of deliberately issuing “not fit” certificates for accused individuals, which allegedly delayed arrests.

Doctor alleges political interference The Satara Civil Surgeon subsequently formed a two-member committee. In her detailed statement, the doctor reiterated her charges against the police and added political pressure.

She said the personal assistant of an MP had called her, accusing her of favouring the accused because she hailed from Beed district. She did not name the MP.

Her statement read: “On July 31, 2025, when Phaltan Police brought an accused for medical examination, I observed that he had high blood pressure and decided to admit him for treatment. However, the police insisted on taking him back immediately.”

She also recounted handling two other accused, Malhari Chavan and Swapnil Jadhav, with certificates later issued as per Medical Superintendent of Satara District Dr Anshuman Dhumal’s instructions.

Within minutes, two of the MP’s PAs arrived and connected her to the MP over the phone, who allegedly scolded her for “not issuing certificates as desired by the police.”

Police push back The doctor alleged that PSI Gopal Badane once entered the emergency ward, sat on a chair, and threatened her, while her complaints to senior doctors, including Dr Dhumal, went unheeded. Dhumal, however, denied the allegations

A senior Satara police officer told HT that the deceased doctor was “reluctant to conduct pre-arrest medical examinations at night” and frequently declared accused persons unfit “without sufficient grounds,” forcing police to keep security personnel stationed at the hospital.

“This disrupted the arrest and custodial process,” the officer said, adding that the doctor had refused to be available round-the-clock, prompting the police to seek a replacement.

Civil Surgeon Dr Yuvraj Karpe said, “Yes, there were allegations by the police, so a two-member committee was formed. After hearing both parties in August 2025, we reminded the doctor that medical officers must be available 24x7. We noticed a drastic change in her behaviour thereafter.”

Both the doctor’s letter and the police complaints are currently under review as part of the ongoing probe into her death.

(With inputs from Shrinivas Deshpande)