Maharashtra woman doctor dies by suicide; note on her palm alleges rape, harassment by 2 cops

A woman doctor employed at a government hospital in Maharashtra’s Satara district died, allegedly by suicide, and left behind a note accusing two police personnel of rape and mental harassment, police said on Friday.
She was found hanging in a hotel room in the Phaltan region of the district late on Thursday night. She hailed from the Beed district and used to work at the hospital in Phaltan.
What did note on palm say?
In a suicide note written on her palm, the doctor accused two Maharashtra Police personnel of raping and mentally harassing her over the past five months. According to news agency PTI, she accused Sub-Inspector Gopal Badane of rape and sexual harassment on several occasions and another personnel named Prashant Bankar of mental harassment.
An official from the police station said, “We have registered a case, and the body has been sent for post-mortem. We are also investigating the allegations mentioned in the suicide note on the victim's hand.”
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Women’s Commission chief Rupali Chakankar said that those involved in the incident would not be spared. “We have taken cognisance of the matter and ordered Satara Police to take strict action against the accused. Teams have been deployed to hunt the accused,” she said.
Speaking to ANI, the woman's cousin brother said, “There was a lot of police and political pressure on her to make wrong mortem reports. She tried to complain about it. My sister should get justice.”
Opposition targets Mahayuti, government assures action
Congress leader Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar slammed the ruling Mahayuti government in the state after the suicide note came to light.
“When the protector becomes the predator! The duty of the police is to protect, but if they themselves are exploiting a female doctor, how will justice be served? Why was no action taken when this girl had previously lodged a complaint? The Mahayuti government repeatedly shields the police, which is leading to an increase in police atrocities,” he said in a post on X.
Meanwhile, BJP Member of Maharashtra Legislative Council and State Women President Chitra Wagh said that the government is ready to help and that a team has been formed to arrest the accused.
“The incident is unfortunate. I have spoken to the Satara Superintendent of Police. The process to register a First Information Report is underway. One of the accused is outside Satara, and a team has been formed to arrest him. Soon, the accused will be arrested,” she said.
According to news agency ANI, a case has been registered under charges of rape and abetment to suicide, against Gopal Badane and Prashant Bankar. “The accused PSI has been suspended from duty with immediate effect. Police have launched an Investigation into the case,” Satara District SP Tushar Doshi was quoted as saying.