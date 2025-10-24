Maharashtra woman doctor dies by suicide; note on her palm alleges rape, harassment by 2 cops

A woman doctor employed at a government hospital in Maharashtra’s Satara district died, allegedly by suicide, and left behind a note accusing two police personnel of rape and mental harassment, police said on Friday. Police said that she was found hanging in a hotel room in the Phaltan region of the district. (Representational/HT Photo)

She was found hanging in a hotel room in the Phaltan region of the district late on Thursday night. She hailed from the Beed district and used to work at the hospital in Phaltan.

What did note on palm say? In a suicide note written on her palm, the doctor accused two Maharashtra Police personnel of raping and mentally harassing her over the past five months. According to news agency PTI, she accused Sub-Inspector Gopal Badane of rape and sexual harassment on several occasions and another personnel named Prashant Bankar of mental harassment.

ALSO READ | Class IX boy dies by suicide in Delhi after being scolded over gaming An official from the police station said, “We have registered a case, and the body has been sent for post-mortem. We are also investigating the allegations mentioned in the suicide note on the victim's hand.”

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Women’s Commission chief Rupali Chakankar said that those involved in the incident would not be spared. “We have taken cognisance of the matter and ordered Satara Police to take strict action against the accused. Teams have been deployed to hunt the accused,” she said.

Speaking to ANI, the woman's cousin brother said, “There was a lot of police and political pressure on her to make wrong mortem reports. She tried to complain about it. My sister should get justice.”