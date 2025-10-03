Class IX boy dies by suicide in Delhi after being scolded over gaming

A 15-year-old boy died by suicide at his home in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar on Wednesday evening after being scolded by his sister for spending too much time on mobile phone games and neglecting studies, police said. Police said the 15-year-old was a Class IX student; he was taken to hospital but could not survive, case registered under BNSS provisions. (HT Archive)

The deceased, a resident of the Lal Bagh area in Adarsh Nagar, was found hanging from a ceiling fan by his family. He was rushed to a hospital where he later succumbed, officials added.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Bhisham Singh said, “On Wednesday, we received information of an attempted suicide case. During the enquiry, it was revealed that the boy had attempted to end his life by hanging himself.”

Singh added, “The deceased was a Class IX student. Proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS) have been initiated.”