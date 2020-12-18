e-paper
Home / India News / 15-year-old girl, her friend arrested for killing parents in MP’s Indore

15-year-old girl, her friend arrested for killing parents in MP’s Indore

Special Armed Force constable Jyoti Prasad Sharma, 45, and his wife Neelam, 43, residents of Rukmani Nagar, were found dead at their house on Thursday morning.

india Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 22:25 IST
Shruti Tomar
Shruti Tomar
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
Dhananjay first killed Neelam with a sharp-edged weapon then he attacked Jyoti Prasad. They stole Rs 1 lakh and locked the house from outside before running away from Indore, said the police.
Dhananjay first killed Neelam with a sharp-edged weapon then he attacked Jyoti Prasad. They stole Rs 1 lakh and locked the house from outside before running away from Indore, said the police. (FILE PHOTO.)
         

A 15-year-old girl and her friend were arrested for allegedly killing her parents at their residence in Indore on Thursday, police said.

Special Armed Force constable Jyoti Prasad Sharma, 45, and his wife Neelam, 43, residents of Rukmani Nagar, were found dead at their house on Thursday morning.

Indore deputy inspector general (DIG) HN Mishra on Friday said, “The girl and her 20-year-old friend Dhananjay Yadav were arrested from Mandsaur on Thursday late night while they were trying to run away to Rajasthan after the crime. Police recovered some documents and cash of Rs 1 lakh from their possession.”

“The accused confessed to their crime. The girl said her parents used to object to her friendship with Dhananjay. A few days ago, her father saw her with Dhananjay and the father beat them up. Her mother also used to scold her for the friendship,” Mishra said.

“On Wednesday night, the girl mixed a sedative in the food of her parents. On Thursday early morning, the girl called Dhananjay to her home. Dhananjay first killed Neelam with a sharp-edged weapon then he attacked Jyoti Prasad. Jyoti Prasad fought back and screamed aloud for help but the girl went outside and told neighbours, who came out of their houses after hearing the screams of Jyoti Prasad, that her parents were fighting with each other. After killing the couple, Dhananjay asked the girl to write a letter against her father and make false accusations,” said the DIG.

They stole Rs 1 lakh and locked the house from outside before running away from Indore, said the police.

The girl’s elder brother Rishabh Sharma and her paternal grandmother Shreedevi Sharma, who lives in the neighbourhood, broke the lock to enter the house. They saw the couple in a pool of blood and informed the police.

